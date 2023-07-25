GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Greene County Schools system has been experiencing challenges finding staff members for the upcoming school year. Applications for various positions at different county schools have been posted as they hire more staff.

David Mclain, Director of Greene County Schools, said that they have lost employees to higher-paying districts.

“We’ve lost two outstanding teachers to Johnson City within the last couple of weeks here,” said Mclain.

Mclain said he would like to pay county educators more, but they don’t have the money.

“Our hands are tied in reference to funding, 25% of our budget’s local, 75% is state and federal,” said Mclain. “When you look at a lot of city districts, they’re certainly getting more local dollars.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s increase in teacher pay has been a big help to Greene County Schools, as Mclain said he was able to give teachers a small raise, but that’s still not enough to compete with other counties.

“The biggest challenge has been to find people that are high quality that want to be in education,” said Lori Wilhoit, principal at South Greene High School.

“We do have a huge applicant pool this year,” said Wilhoit. “However, we are finding as we get through applications that they are not certified, so that has been an issue.”

Wilhoit said that they have been utilizing the Grow Your Own Program through Tusculum University, which has helped recruit staff.

“What that does is, this system that they are currently working for would pay them as a classified staff, so the two that I had were special education aides, and that pays for their tuition,” said Wilhoit. “They went back and got their masters for free while we were paying them to do a job, and then we paid them to student-teach with us.”

South Greene High School will be welcoming nine new teachers in the upcoming school year. Wilhoit said in her six years as a principal at the school, she has not hired nine teachers at one time, but now they are staffed for the upcoming year.

“We filled roughly probably about 50 to 60 positions and that’s about 10%,” said David Mclain. “We’ve had about that many positions open.”

The first day of school for Greene County Schools is Aug. 1.