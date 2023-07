ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- School is just around the corner, and to get into the spirit, Elizabethton City Schools is hosting a Back to School Bash next week.

It’s happening Monday, July 31 from 6-8 p.m. at Elizabethton High School.

Coordinated School Health Director Emily Mathews stopped by First at Four Tuesday to talk about the event.

There will be free school supplies, food, games and some resources to help prepare for this school year.