Elizabethton City Schools system approves changes to COVID-19 protocol, extends mask requirement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - One of the most hated exercises became the focal point of a month-long, nationwide campaign to end the trend of nearly 20 military service members committing suicide every day. Two local veterans dedicated their time to promoting the 2,000 burpees challenge in the month of August.

For the past 31 days, people from across the United States joined Stop Soldier Suicide's 2,000 burpees challenge to bring awareness to service members taking their own lives.