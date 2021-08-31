Elizabethton City Schools system approves changes to COVID-19 protocol, extends mask requirement

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — At a board meeting Monday night, Elizabethton City Schools updated its COVID-19 procedures, which entails a mask mandate extension.
The following protocols were approved:
- The current mask requirement (unless parents or guardians opt students out) has been extended through Friday, Sept. 17.
- Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1, temperature checks are required for anyone entering school buildings, including students, staff and visitors.
- Current contact tracing with the Carter County Department of Health will continue.
- Those who test positive for the novel coronavirus will be required to isolate in guidance from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH).
- School-based close contacts will be identified and parents will have the option to quarantine the child or keep the child in school if that child continues to wear a face mask for 10 days and reports to the school nurse prior to the beginning of the school day for a wellness check.
- The Director of Schools is allowed to close individual classes, grade levels, programs, schools and the district when necessary.
The system encourages parents and guardians to continue monitoring their children’s health.