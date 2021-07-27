Elizabethton City Schools releases plan for 2021-2022 reopening

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton City Schools has released its plan for reopening schools this year.

According to a release from ECS, the school system will continue with its traditional five-day school week while adhering to additional protocols.

The school system states that it will have increased health and hygiene standards that include cleaning and sanitation of high-contact areas and hand sanitation stations available in all buildings.

ECS also requests that parents check temperatures prior to sending students to school. Staff and students are encouraged to stay home if they are sick or have a temperature of 100.4 or higher. The release from ECS states students who have a temperature of 100.4 or greater will be placed in a separate area with a mask until they are picked up by parents.

Face coverings are recommended for students and staff, but not required.

According to the release, in the case of a positive COVID-19 student or staff member, the district will work with local health officials in notification and contact tracing.

ECS says students and staff who are fully vaccinated will not be required to quarantine if they come in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

The release states school closures will be based on the level of risk as determined by the school district and will only occur if there is a “significant need” of closure or if it is mandated by state or local health officials. In the event of a closure, communication will be provided.

ECS says that its policy on campus visitors is visitation will be allowed by appointment only, and visitors may be asked to complete a COVID-19 symptom screening before entering the building. Lunch visitors will not be allowed until lunchroom seating returns to normal.

Lunch and cafeteria procedures will be altered by adjusting seating as to provide as much room between students while eating and some student groups may eat in places other than the cafeteria. Grab and go breakfast will be provided.

You can read the full list of guidelines below: