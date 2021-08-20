Elizabethton City Schools implements 10-day mask mandate

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton City Schools Board of Education has decided to mandate masks for all schools in the system.

According to a release from Elizabethton City Schools, students, employees and visitors will be required to wear masks in all school buildings and on buses for 10 days, starting Tuesday, August 24.

Parents will have the option to opt their children out of the mandate by filling out a paper form, or digital form that can be found on Skyward Family Access.

The release also states that staff members may opt out by notifying a supervisor, and students older than 18 may also opt-out.

The board will meet again before the expiration date to reassess, and possibly extend the mandate. If no action is taken by the board, the mandate will expire on September 7.

The mandate will not cover extracurricular activities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss