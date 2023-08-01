ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton High School gym was filled with students and parents as they visited vendors and teachers handing out supplies and providing resources at their annual back-to-school bash on Monday.

“Instead of giving backpacks that are pre-filled with some school supplies, we actually spent more time on getting more selection of school supplies and better quality school supplies so that everybody can pick out what they need,” said Emily Mathews, Director of Coordinated School Health.

Dr. Myra Newman, Assistant Director of Schools for Academics, said they are fully staffed with teachers for this year and are looking forward to a new curriculum course for students.

“We have construction core coming to our high school in the CTE department, so our students can learn about how to build and work in the construction field,” said Newman. “So we’re excited about that.”

Newman said school resource officers are also fully staffed and they will be looking at the safety measures already in place.

“They’ll come around and check to make sure all of our doors are locked, and our drills making sure our students are prepared if anything happens,” said Newman.

Students could also get free haircuts at the bash and enjoyed outdoor activities. Many students are already looking forward to the new school year.

“Probably getting better at band. I play trumpet,” said Julian Redden, an upcoming 7th grader.

“My favorite subject would be math because I make B’s in math,” said Kaleb Keen, an upcoming 4th grader.

“Social studies, [because] it’s like telling stories about the past,” said Aliyah Reed, an upcoming 5th grader.

“History, we get to tell stories and learn about more of history stories; I like it,” said Eliza Payne, an upcoming 3rd grader.

Corey Payne has three children attending Eastside Elementary. She said she appreciates the school system hosting the bash and making her family feel welcome.

“We’ve only been here a few years and coming in and starting at a new school from another state was a little bit daunting for us,” said Corey Payne. “But Eastside Elementary just made it really, really easy for us to integrate into the school and the staff and the faculty is super caring.

They love their students. They would give the shirt off of their back for any student in that school.”

Students start school on Friday, August 4 on an abbreviated half day. The first full day will be Tuesday, August 8.