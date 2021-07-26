While the COVID vaccine isn’t required for students, it’s strongly encouraged

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – The COVID-19 vaccine is not only widely available for adults, but also those ages 12 and up.

With the 12-18 chunk of the younger age group still enrolled in school, what do vaccination requirements look like for the upcoming school year? It’s a question being asked across the region by both parents and students, but according to leaders in districts across the region, it won’t be required.

While back-to-school requirements do include a certain set of vaccinations depending on the child’s grade, the COVID-19 vaccine, which is still pending full approval by the FDA, will not be grouped into that medical requirement.

However, just because it isn’t required, doesn’t mean it’s not recommended.

Health leaders across both Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are continuing to make the push for vaccinations in all age groups, but especially this younger population ahead of returning to in-person classes.

In Southwest Virginia, the Mount Rogers Health District is seeing steady numbers, but not nearly the increase they hoped to see by this point in the year.

“We’re really encouraged about the numbers that we do see, however, compared to the rest of the state our region is certainly under-vaccinated among youth, just like it is among adults, unfortunately,” said Population Health Manager for the Mount Rogers Health District, Breanne Forbes-Hubbard.

According to Forbes-Hubbard, as of July 27, vaccinations for the 12 to 15-year-old age group stood at just over 18% in the health district for those who had received at least one dose and nearly 15% for those fully vaccinated.

For those ages 16 to 17, there was a slight increase in statistics showing near 27% received at least one dose and near 23% were fully vaccinated.

Vaccines aren’t only being encouraged by area health districts, but school leaders as well.

Wise County Public Schools Superintendent Gregory Mullins said the health and safety of their students remain the utmost priority.

“We’ve held some on-site clinics at our buildings and now we have some additional clinics planned for those students who are of age that can receive the vaccine,” said Mullins.

Mullins said as of right now, about 65% of staff in his school district are fully vaccinated.

In Bristol, Virginia Public Schools, Superintendent Keith Perrigan also plans to host vaccine clinics with one already scheduled for August 12. His district has also been posting to social media regarding other vaccine opportunities currently available in the area ahead of the upcoming school year. He said just over 75% of his staff is fully vaccinated along with 20% of eligible students.

“The vaccine, in the state that it is now, we are not requiring that vaccine for our students or for our staff, but we are recommending that our staff members and our students consider getting it,” said Perrigan.

Forbes-Hubbard said the health district has no current set goal in terms of a specific percent they’d like to see vaccinations hit in this younger age group, they just want it to increase.

While the shot will be available at area health departments, the Mount Rogers Health District will also be holding clinics in partnership with schools and eventually hope to offer the COVID vaccine in a similar effort to their current flu shot campaign.

Bottom line, Forbes-Hubbard said if your child is eligible for the vaccine, you should strongly consider the option.

“The more that we have vaccinated, the less spread that there’s going to be in schools, and the more we’ll be able to go back to normal life for everybody in the fall,” said Forbes-Hubbard.

In Sullivan County, it’s a similar story but with far lower rates with 8% of 12 to 14-year-olds fully vaccinated and 14% of 15 to 20-year-olds.

Dr. Stephen May with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department told News Channel 11 that vaccinating your children isn’t just about keeping them safe, but others around them.

“The problem is not with the kids so much getting it, it’s that the kids are the great spreaders of the disease and we know that the Delta Variant is essentially four times more infective than the original Wuhan strain and twice as infective as the United Kingdom strain,” May said.

May went on to say that not only will the vaccine protect kids from getting sick, but it will also protect them from falling victim to COVID-19 exposure protocols.

“The vaccine is so good that we don’t have to put you into quarantine to protect other people,” said May.