Dashboard: 18 Johnson City Schools students, 4 faculty positive for COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Schools reported 18 students have tested positive for COVID-19 two days after the school year began.

According to the school district’s COVID-19 Dashboard, four faculty members have also tested positive for the virus as of Friday, August 6.

The positive student cases come from Science Hill High, Liberty Bell Middle, Indian Trail Intermediate, Mountain View Elementary, North Side Elementary, South Side Elementary, Woodland Elementary and Topper Academy.

Liberty Bell had the most student cases on Friday with six positive cases.

Of the faculty cases, two were from the JCS Central Office. The other two were from Fairmont Elementary and Woodland Elementary School.

The school district’s dashboard will be updated on Fridays, according to the JCS website.