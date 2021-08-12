Daily numbers: How many students & staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in each school district?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As students return to the classroom in the Tri-Cities, school districts have reported rising cases among faculty and staff.
Some school districts in the region have provided COVID-19 dashboards to inform their communities of how many cases are active in their schools.
Below is a table of students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19, along with links to each district’s dashboard.
Note: Not every school district in the region has a COVID-19 dashboard, and those that do update them at different times of the day or week. This table will be updated after 6 p.m. daily to reflect the new case numbers. Please visit the links to each dashboard to see the full breakdowns and each school districts method of reporting cases.
|School Districts
|Johnson City Schools (Tuesdays/Fridays)
|Kingsport City Schools (daily)
|Bristol TN Schools (daily)
|Washington Co. TN Schools (daily)
|Unicoi Co. Schools (daily)
|Carter Co. Schools (daily)
|Smyth Co. Public Schools (daily)
|Total Cases
|Student Cases
|45
|109
|20
|50
|11
|65
|3
|303
|Staff/Faculty Cases
|7
|13
|0
|16
|2
|12
|1
|51
|Total District Cases
|52
|124
|20
|66
|13
|77
|4
|354
Johnson County Schools and Bristol Virginia Public Schools have COVID-19 dashboards. Johnson County’s will be updated weekly on Wednesdays starting August 18. BVPS’s dashboard was last updated on July 8, 2021, but students do not return to classes until August 19.