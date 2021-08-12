Daily numbers: How many students & staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in each school district?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As students return to the classroom in the Tri-Cities, school districts have reported rising cases among faculty and staff.

Some school districts in the region have provided COVID-19 dashboards to inform their communities of how many cases are active in their schools.

Below is a table of students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19, along with links to each district’s dashboard.

Note: Not every school district in the region has a COVID-19 dashboard, and those that do update them at different times of the day or week. This table will be updated after 6 p.m. daily to reflect the new case numbers. Please visit the links to each dashboard to see the full breakdowns and each school districts method of reporting cases.

Johnson County Schools and Bristol Virginia Public Schools have COVID-19 dashboards. Johnson County’s will be updated weekly on Wednesdays starting August 18. BVPS’s dashboard was last updated on July 8, 2021, but students do not return to classes until August 19.