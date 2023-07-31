GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Teachers, staff and students at Chuckey-Doak High School are preparing for the upcoming school year. Some of those preparations include setting up classrooms, preparing coursework and getting new teachers acquainted with the school.

“We won’t be fully prepared until day one when we know who our students are,” said Principal Steven Broyles. “When all of the students are here, we know who’s definitely going to be here, who’s not.”

Broyles told News Channel 11 that one of the biggest challenges when preparing for the new school year is making sure that all 600 students have a schedule in hand by the first day of classes.

One change that will be added to the list of classes at Chuckey-Doak that students can take is a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) class. Broyles said this will be the first time the school has offered this class.

Liz Carlson, a math teacher at Chuckey-Doak, said she has had to change her course planning because of a new math curriculum required by the State of Tennessee.

“It is a huge change, a lot of it is set up for us, which is really great, but we prepped in the summer,” said Carlson. “Then last week we went over all of that, getting our textbooks and looking at the online platform and stuff.”

Carlson said she thinks the new math curriculum will help her students.

“I think the greatest thing for parents about this new curriculum is that all of it is online as well as in the textbook,” said Carlson. “And I think that’s just super helpful because it’s basically accessible anywhere the student is.”

Chuckey-Doak High School will have an abbreviated day on Tuesday for freshmen, and the first full day of class for all students is on August 4th.