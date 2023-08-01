TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County and Greeneville City schools will both start the first full day of school on August 4, but Chuckey-Doak High School had a half day for freshman orientation on Tuesday.

“What’s really cool about freshmen is this is a new start,” said Chuckey-Doak Teacher, Kendra Tarlton. “I don’t care what happened in middle school, I don’t care what kind of student they were in middle school, who their friend group was, anything like that. This is the time to renew themselves and become whatever student they want to be.”

Freshman orientation gave new students a chance to walk through their schedules, determine where their classes will be and meet the teachers while skipping the usual overwhelming hustle of a first day.

“You are able to give them a really good first impression right off the get-go,” she said. “We know that they’re coming in nervous and maybe a little worried, scared. This is a whole new thing for them. But coming in there, seeing their faces, it gives us an opportunity to get them to know them a little bit better and get them a little bit more comfortable.”

Another teacher, Cory Braithwaite, told News Channel 11 that one of his favorite parts about being a teacher is seeing the growth of the students over the years.

“I like to build relationships with the kids,” he said. “And get to know them. I really enjoy, having those kids, seeing them out and about when they are adults and it’s like they never left.”

Braithewait said the beginning of the semester is always the most exciting.

“I enjoy the dynamic nature of teaching,” said Braithwaite. “I don’t have, a specific thing I’m excited about, I’m just excited to see the new students and get to know them and see how the classroom plays out.”

Chuckey-Doak will also be implementing a new cell phone policy this year that requires students to put their phones into assigned pockets. Teachers and staff said this will help students be less distracted during class.