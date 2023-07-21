CARTER CO., Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley says it has been a slow process, but the sheriff’s office will have school resource officers (SROs) in all Carter County Schools this coming school year.

Fraley has been working since he came into office last year to meet his goal of fully staffing each school with SROs. Last school year, the sheriff’s office had a total of four SROs to cover all 14 schools in the Carter County Schools district. Those four officers were reserved for the county’s four high schools.

“When we first came in, I had my chief deputy working in the schools,” said Fraley. “A year ago, I would’ve told you it would’ve been tough, but we have done that.”

Fraley said the Carter County Sheriff’s Office now has a team of 15 SROs, along with a supervisor.

“And we will also be having other officers checking the schools and making sure we have as much security as we can,” said Fraley.

As a former SRO and supervisor himself, Fraley said he understands the importance of having those officers in schools. He has even developed a backup plan to ensure an officer is present at every school every day of the school year.

“We only have to have one mistake and something catastrophic can happen, and that’s why we’re trying everything we can do to make sure that that day doesn’t happen,” said Fraley.

Carter County Schools students return to school on Aug. 4.