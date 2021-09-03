Carter County Schools updates COVID-19 protocols

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County School system is altering its COVID-19 protocols to ensure a safe and productive learning environment for students.

A social media post from the Carter County School system states that it will begin contact tracing with assistance from the Tennessee Department of Health on September 7.

The new protocols state that any household contacts of a positive case will be “excluded from school in accordance with TDH guidance.”

According to the post, if any of the following apply, a student will not be required to participate in contact tracing:

Student had COVID-19 in the last 90 days, remains asymptomatic

Student is fully vaccinated, asymptomatic

Masks were worn, student is asymptomatic (subject to investigation)

Upon parents being notified of an exposure parents will have two options:

(1) The student must stay home for seven days with the option to be tested after five days. If the test is negative and the student has no symptoms, the student may return to school seven days from the exposure.

(2) Student will remain at home for 10 days and return on the 11th day if the student is symptom-free.

In addition to contact tracing protocols, the post says the school system is encouraging students and staff to wear masks during the school day.

The system also says that a doctor’s note, a letter of quarantine or isolation will be required for all absences.