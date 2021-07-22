Carter County Schools to provide free breakfast, lunch for all students during upcoming school year

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students in Carter County will not have to pay for any school meals during the 2021-2022 school year.

According to a post from Carter County Schools, all students will receive free lunch and breakfast during the school year.

Any parents or guardians with questions are asked to contact their child’s school.

The Carter County Board of Education has also allocated $163,000 from their fund balance to pay for all of the school supplies for students in Kindergarten through eighth grade. Those purchases are made possible through the CARES Act.