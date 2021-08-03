Carter County Schools return to class with focus on learning loss

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Schools will not have a mask mandate in place, instead focusing their return to school on making up for learning loss over the past two school years.

Carter County is one of several districts starting class on Wednesday, including Johnson City, Greeneville and Greene County Schools.

Carter County administrator Richard Church said the school is monitoring its COVID-19 situation, but the top priority is helping students get back on track.

“Our biggest concern is the fact that we’ve not had a normal school year in over two years,” Church said. “While this health crisis is of upmost importance, we’re looking at the long-term concern of the amount of learning loss that our students experienced over the last couple years.”

Church said learning loss will be addressed by keeping students in seats as much as possible. Carter County high schoolers are also able to schedule tutoring in their daily classes.

Students will not be subject to an automatic isolation period if they make contact with an individual positive for COVID-19. Schools will determine the level of exposure before sending any student into quarantine.