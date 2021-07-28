Carter County Schools releases opening plan protocols for 2021-2022, masks to be optional

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Schools says masks will be optional at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

On Wednesday, CCS released its opening plan protocols for the upcoming school year. Students are not required to wear masks in the classroom or on the bus, according to the district’s protocol.

CCS plans to begin school with masks being optional. We will continue to monitor health conditions and may have to modify current plans. However, at this time – we will not require students or staff to wear a mask next school year in the classroom or on the bus. Students and staff may wear a mask if they so desire, but it will not be a requirement. Carter County Schools

The protocol also states temperature checks will not be taken prior to school, but parents should monitor their child’s health and keep them home if they appear sick in any way.

CCS also states there will not be restrictions on attendance at athletic events during the school year. Spectators will also not be required to wear masks.

The protocol also states quarantining students will be conducted in a different manner this year.

We will have a more balanced approach to quarantining students next year. We will not automatically force a student to go home if they were simply sitting next to a child who has tested positive. We will attempt to determine the actual level of exposure before sending any child home. We will be open and transparent about our cases, but we will not distribute a daily case count. Parents/Guardians will be notified if a confirmed case occurs in their child’s classroom so they can monitor for COVID related symptoms.



Students who test positive will be required to stay at home per Tennessee Department of Health guidelines. Carter County Schools

CCS students will also return to eating in the cafeteria. Some self-serve options will be restricted.

To read the full opening protocol, click here.