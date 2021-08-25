Carter County BOE to hold special called meeting to address ’employee retention’

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Board of Education announced it will meet on Thursday, September 2 to discuss “employee retention.”

According to a post from Carter County Schools, the special called meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Training Center on Stateline Road in Elizabethton.

Board members will discuss and take possible action on “Employee Retention,” the post states.

A board workshop will follow the meeting.

Carter County Schools were closed on Monday due to a shortage of bus drivers and substitute teachers.

The school district also posted a video Monday of different employees and administrators encouraging students and staff to wear masks.

