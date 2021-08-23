Carter Co. Schools to return to normal schedule Tuesday after staff shortages prompt closure

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A shortage of substitute teachers and bus drivers led to Carter County Schools canceling school Monday, August 23.

The school district posted Monday afternoon, saying schools would return to their normal schedule on Tuesday, August 24.

Director of Schools Tracy McAbee told News Channel 11 that Monday’s shortage was due to a combination of staff out for COVID-19 reasons, as well as deaths and unrelated illnesses in their families.

Carter County Schools had previously suspended three bus routes until further notice due to quarantine issues.

