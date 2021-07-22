Bristol Virginia Public Schools release 3-tiered back to school plan based on virus severity

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol Virginia Public Schools has released a back-to-school plan for the 2021-2022 school year, complete with three tiers.

According to the school district’s plan, BVPS will start classes again in August “under as normal circumstances as possible.”

The three tiers of operation laid out in the plan are contingent upon the state of COVID-19 in the schools and in the community.

BVPS states the three tiers are as follows:

Tier I – New Normal

Tier II – Increased Mitigations

Tier III – Full Mitigation

As each tier progresses, all the requirements of the previous tier will remain in place while additional measures are taken.

Should school district officials deem it necessary to move to Tier III at any point, “community areas in schools” could be closed and there would be a possibility of utilizing remote learning for periods of time.

In a Facebook post, Superintendent Keith Perrigan stated that a decision on mask-wearing in schools has not been made. However, masks will be required on buses.

“A final decision has not been made on masking at school and we would love to add your input to our decision-making process,” Perrigan wrote.

BVPS parents wishing to contribute their thoughts on masks in schools are encouraged to do so by filling out a survey.