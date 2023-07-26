BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) is holding training activities this week that will prepare them to keep the community safe this school year.

The training exercises are happening at Tennessee High School, and according to BTPD Captain Brian Hess, planning and coordination for this training drill dates back to January. He said many members of their department, as well as some Bristol, Virginia police officers, are working through the “active-shooter type” training.

“This is one of those things where we’ll play the whole scenario out from start to finish, from the contact of a suspect to evacuating the injured,” Hess said. “We’ll do the whole training scenario. We actually have two of them tonight [Wednesday].”

Hess told News Channel 11 that the more police officers, SWAT teams and other staff trained in potential scenarios, the more instinctual it will become for them, greatly reducing the time they have to think about their next steps during an emergency.

“In a stressful situation, you’re going to rise to your highest level of training,” he said. “So the more that these guys can train like this, the more it’s just going to be instinct, just sort of having to think about it when the situation actually occurs.”

“You’ve got to be ready. Like I said, you’re going to rise to your highest level of training and I know these guys would roll right up and they wouldn’t even think about it, they would do their job and what they had to do.”