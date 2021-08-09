Ashley Academy to require face masks

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City private school will begin the school year with students required to wear face masks.

Ashley Academy’s board approved universal masking and other pandemic-related protocols, such as smaller groups, one-way locations and directions in hallways, outdoor class times, and continuous cleaning.

The school’s headmaster says the spread of the Delta variant and its impact on children who cannot get the vaccine led to the decision

Ashley Academy will welcome back students for the school year on Aug. 17.