Back to School Bash in Carter Co. expecting thousands this month

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the region’s biggest “Back to School Bashes” is preparing for the upcoming school year.

The “Back to School Bash Ministries” backpack drive and community outing is scheduled for July 27 at Harmony Freewill Baptist Church in Hampton from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Program Director Shannon Posada tells us they are expecting around 4,000 people this year.

The event is free and open to the public and allows children to receive backpacks with school supplies to prepare for the school year.

Due to the number of people expected, shuttle services will be offered from Hampton High School. Officials ask people to not park on the side of the road near the church.

To make donations or learn more about the event, visit their Facebook page by clicking this link.