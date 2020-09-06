‘Back the Blue’ rally to kick off at JCPD at 10:30 a.m.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A group called Patriots United will host the ‘Back the Blue’ rally and march scheduled to launch at the Johnson City Police Department at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6.

According to the event posted on Facebook, those participating will meet at the JCPD at 10:30 a.m., and a march starts at 11:15 a.m.

The event is hosted to support local law enforcement, according to its Facebook page.

As of Sunday morning, 77 people responded to the event as attending, and organizers with Patriots United are planning additional ‘Back the Blue’ rallies in Erwin, Elizabethton and Kingsport.

This is a developing story. Your News Channel 11 team will be doing live coverage of this event. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.