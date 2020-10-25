Back the Blue rallies continue throughout the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The latest Back the Blue rally launched at Freedom Hall Saturday morning and included Congressman Phil Roe (R- Tenn.) along with Republican congressional candidate Diana Harshbarger (R- Tenn.) and Washington County, Tennessee Mayor Joe Grandy.

News Channel 11 spoke with Rep. Roe, who had only positive comments to say regarding police officers and other first responders.

“One of the proudest things I tell people is that in those six years I was on city commission, I did not get one telephone call complaining about our police department,” Roe said. “They are a very professional department, but not only that — all of our first responders, whether it’s the fire department, great people, also rating of the highest you can get.

“Our EMTs and all of our services that protect us everyday do a wonderful job here, and I’m extremely proud to be here today to thank them for that.”

Hundreds of community members attended the rally, with a parade following the event from downtown Johnson City to Jonesborough.

News Channel 11 spoke with congressional candidate Diana Harshbarger, who said she attended Saturday’s Back the Blue rally because it sends a message dear to her.

“There’s nothing better than to be out here to support getting our president reelected, supporting our law enforcement and our military,” Harshbarger said.

“We need to take our country back,” she continued. “We need to establish the values that we’ve always had — hold them dear.”

Originally, Saturday’s rally was organized at an earlier date but was rescheduled. One congressional candidate, Blair Walsingham (D- Tenn.), planned to attend the event to show her support for police officers and first responders, but was unable to attend.

Walsingham’s campaign created the following “Re-fund our police” cards that shows her campaign’s stance in regard to supporting officers.