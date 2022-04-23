BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – For new drivers and their parents, those first few years on the road can be nerve-wracking. Fortunately, drivers in the area have the opportunity to try out emergency maneuvers and learn safe driving skills at a venue known for high speeds and brutal wrecks.

On April 23 and 24, the Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe (B.R.A.K.E.S) program will host drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway for free courses in defensive driving with a $99 refundable deposit to reserve a slot.

Drivers must be ages 15-29 and must possess a valid permit or license, and one parent is allowed to attend per child. Prospective students must have at lease 30 hours behind the wheel to join.

According to a press release from the organization, teens who attend B.R.A.K.E.S. courses are 64% less likely to be involved in a crash in their first three years on the road. Part of that number is the program’s focus on hands-on experience in emergency situations.

At BMS, teens will learn several techniques:

Car Recovery And Control

Panic Stopping

Drop Wheel Recovery

Distraction Prevention

Crash Avoidance/Slalom

Event registration is still open for Saturday’s 3 p.m. course online, but slots are unavailable for other times.