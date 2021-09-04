Axe Handle Distilling nominated for best new distillery by USA Today

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Axe Handle Distilling, a local distillery in Pennington Gap known for its bourbon and Rye Whiskey, has been nominated as one of USA Today’s 10 best new craft distilleries.

Although Axe Handle is up against some pretty big competitors, the owner expressed on social media how grateful they were to just be nominated for the award.

The link to find out more about the competing distilleries and vote for whichever one you believe should be the winner can be found by clicking here.

Voting is taking place now and the polls will close on September 13 at 12 p.m.