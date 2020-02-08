Award-winning country band ‘Confederate Railroad’ coming to Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — One Tri-Cities community will be rocking for Memorial Day weekend, and it’s all to benefit community projects.

GoBetsy announced this morning that classic southern rock and country band “Confederate Railroad” is coming to Elizabethton for a concert, and tickets are now on sale.

That concert is set for Sunday, May 24 at 7 p.m. at Elizabethton High School.

Tickets for reserved seating will be $15, $20 and $25. Doors will open at 6 p.m and the concert will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at GoBetsy.com. Ticket prices will be $3 more at the door so advance ticket purchases are recommended.

“We would love to sell 2,000 tickets,” said Chris Little, GoBetsy spokesperson. “It will be a great concert at a great price and all the profits go back into the community.”

According to a press release from GoBetsy, “Confederate Railroad first rolled onto the national country music scene in the early 90s. They started out as the back up band for both David Allan Coe and Johnny Paycheck. Then they got their big break by signing with Atlantic Records. Overall, the group has sold five million albums and has 18 charted hits including “She Took It Like A Man”, “Jesus and Mama,” “Queen of Memphis,” and “She Never Cried.” Their hit, “Trashy Women,” was nominated for a Grammy and became their signature song. Their debut album, simply titled “Confederate Railroad,” which included six hits and brought in nearly three million sales, led to the group receiving the Best New Group Award in 1993 from the ACM.”

Profits from the concert will be used to help GoBetsy move forward with community projects, including the construction of a trout fishing ramp under Highway 400 bridge, and beautification and landscaping work at the Covered Bridge Park.

You can click here for ticket details.