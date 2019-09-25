Award recognizes Bristol, Tenn. dispatcher for quick actions, persistence in lifesaving 911 call

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials said it was a Bristol, Tennessee dispatcher’s quick action and persistence in a 2018 9-1-1 call that ultimately helped save a woman’s life.

Jessica Donihe is a four-year veteran of the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department.

Donihe received the award after she answered a call in 2018 and said she knew it was an emergency call for help.

According to a news release issued Wednesday, “Donihe said she repeatedly asked questions, but received no response. She redialed the number several times until she was able to determine a location and send help. When officers arrived, they found a female who had attempted to hang herself with a string from her sweatshirt. Donihe’s quick actions and persistence is credited with saving the woman’s life.”

Donihe was recognized and honored for this persistent effort at the First Responder Recognition Awards in Nashville earlier this month.