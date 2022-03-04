BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – One elementary school in Bristol, Tennessee hosted a celebration to end its week’s festivities for Read Across America Day.

Guest readers visited students at Avoca Elementary Friday, and among those visitors was News Channel 11’s Kasey Marler.

The week’s festivities included days of dressing up, special guests and other activities. Friday was Tennessee Pride Day at Avoca.

“Reading is so important, and we want to push that love of reading and grow that in our children,” said Avoca Elementary Principal Denise McKee. “Some of our children, it will be a great escape for them. And they’ll learn about other cultures, and it just exposes them. And we just really want to develop and make it fun.”

According to McKee, Avoca Elementary students have read more than 29,000 books in the 2021-2022 school year so far.