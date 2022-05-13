BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students at Avoca Elementary pushed their minds and bodies in the Kid Fit Games Friday afternoon.

The top eight boys and top eight girls from the 4th and 5th grades took part in the gauntlet of physical tests. Some of the tests included burpees, jump rope, push-ups and more.

The challenge ended with a 200-meter run and puzzle in the school’s gym. Students in grades 3-5 cheered the green-clad competitors on from the stands.

School faculty say the energy from competitors and spectators made for a great school day.

“I didn’t know the response that I would get from my students,” physical education teacher Martin Winters said. “Their response was awesome. They love the qualifiers, it gets them into doing things like burpees and push-ups, and it makes them excited to do things like that.”

The top four students were awarded medals.