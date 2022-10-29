JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — AutoNation CDJR on Bristol Highway invited car enthusiasts to come out and show off their hot rods at the Invitational’s Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet on Saturday.

Attendees were able to see different styles of cars, trucks and bikes, from classic to imports, to lifted and lowered trucks and Jeeps. While some vehicles are for sale, the main goal for the event was to bring publicity to AutoNation.

“Me and a few friends a couple years back decided that, “hey we want to throw our own car show,” after attending so many we want to do it differently,” said event organizer, AJ Towsley. “We want to be able to have something for everybody so we can include all of the car community as a whole.”

Organizers for the event have been talking with Bristol Motor Speedway to hopefully have a larger venue for future car meets.