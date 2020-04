GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several fire crews across the region are working the scene of a fire in Greene County.

According to the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, that fire is happened Sunday night on Stockton Road.

Structure fire assisting Nolichuckey, Limestone, Embreeville VFDs on Stockton Rd. pic.twitter.com/LhtsTPjgAq — Tusculum VFD (@TusculumVFD) April 13, 2020

Tusculum VFD said via social media they are assisting Nolichuckey, Limestone, Embreeville departments in battling the flames.

There are no other details available at this time.