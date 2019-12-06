SWVA authorities: Two people involved in reported affair sentenced in connection to husband’s death

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL)- Two people charged in connection to a December 2018 shooting in Lebanon, Virginia have been sentenced.

Donald Ray Clark, 56, of Lebanon, and Helen Diane Tignor were separately charged after the death of Helen’s husband, William Trigg Tignor.

Tignor faced charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiring to bribe a witness and perjury.

Clark faced charges including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit perjury, and conspiracy to bribe a witness.

In a news release from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney on Friday, authorities revealed more details surrounding their investigation.

According to officials, officers were initially called to the scene to investigate a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The release says as the investigation continued, authorities discovered that Clark and Tignor had been “in an ongoing affair” since October 2017 and had discussed “getting rid of Tignor’s husband.”

“Phone conversations between Clark and Tignor occurred while Clark was incarcerated on unrelated matters in 2017,” authorities said in the news release. “Tignor made statements that she couldn’t continue to care for her husband and Clark assured her they would figure out a way to take care of the problem when face-to-face.”

The release also said that Tignor was a beneficiary of her husband’s life insurance and would not receive his benefits as long as he was in the care of a rehabilitation center.

Helen Tignor’s sentence is a total of 100 years of incarceration with 85 years suspended. Donald Ray Clark is sentenced to a total of 105 years of incarceration with 85 years suspended.

This case was investigated by the Russell County Sheriff’s with assistance from the Virginia State Police, Lebanon Police Department and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.