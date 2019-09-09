Authorities: Two arrested after victim ‘robbed and kicked multiple times on the head’

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities in Washington County, Tennessee said two people have been arrested after a man was reportedly robbed and kicked in the head ‘multiple times’ in Gray last month.

Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Ed Graybeal announced the arrests in a news release Monday saying in part, “An investigation revealed that the man had suffered head injuries, and that he had been robbed and kicked multiple times on the head by a male subject, while a woman took money from his pockets.”

The suspects were identified by authorities as Billy Riley, 61, and April Guinn, 26.

Authorities said the investigation began after the incident happened back on August 22nd. The victim was discovered unconscious in a parking lot on the 6100 block of Kingsport Highway in Gray.

Officials arrested Riley on August 28th where he is still being held on a $150,000 bond.

We’re told Guinn was arrested September 8th. She is also being held on a $150,00 bond.

Both are due in a Washington County, Tennessee courtroom this week.

Riley and Guinn are each facing one count of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated robbery.

We’re told more charges are pending as this is still an ongoing investigation.