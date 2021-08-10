Officials say 2 people transported from Volunteer High with unknown injuries

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials will provide an update on Volunteer High School after police responded to the school Tuesday morning.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office stated in a post that deputies responded to the school just before 8 a.m. after receiving a call about an active shooter. No injuries have been reported, and a suspect has not been located.

During a media briefing Tuesday morning, Chris Vaughn of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said no gunshot wounds had been reported at the school. However, two people have reportedly been transported by Hawkins County EMS to a nearby hospital. The extent of those injuries is unknown and they are reportedly unrelated to the reports of a shooting.

Vaughn said authorities were told a person with a pistol were

Matt Hixson, the Hawkins County Director of Schools, said that students will likely not return to school Tuesday after they are reunited with their parents at the National Guard Armory in Mount Carmel.

Authorities continue to sweep the school as of 11:30 a.m.

