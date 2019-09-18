Authorities: Suspect in Washington County stabbing says ‘voices’ told him to do it

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities said Wednesday a Limestone man was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, Tyler S. Penley, 28, was arrested on that charge of attempted first-degree murder late Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the victim called deputies to a home on Providence Road and when they arrived the victim was covered in blood with multiple stab wounds to the face, head, and body.

The victim was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center to be treated for his injuries and at last check was in stable condition.

Authorities said in that release Penley and the victim lived in the same home.

Deputies said Penley admitted to the stabbing in an interview with authorities, “stating that voices had told him to do it.”

Penley is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on suicide watch under a $100,000 bond.

Penley was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.