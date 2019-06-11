Authorities still searching for missing Buchanan County man

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The search for a Buchanan County man that was last seen on May 3, 2019 is still underway.

According to a release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, a search for Lonnie Wayne Meadows was conducted Monday with the help of the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The search was conducted through the Jewell Valley and Dismal River area.

VDEM used K9 teams to search wooded areas and open fields.

The Virginia State Police aided in the search of multiple structures.

An ATV was also used as part of the search.

“This is a very active investigation,” Buchanan County Sheriff Foster said. “The search that was done on Monday was an effort to provide any information as to the disappearance of Meadows. I want to make sure that we do everything that we can possible do in solving this mystery. I ask that everyone remembers Lonnie, his family and friends in their prayers.”

Anyone with information related to the disappearance is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (276) 935-2313.