Authorities searching for suspects after reported break-in at elderly cancer patient’s home in Baileyton

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities in Greene County are searching for two suspects after a reported break-in at a 70-year-old cancer patient’s home.

According to a Baileyton Police report, deputies were called to a home on Waymar Lane in Baileyton on Monday where the homeowner said he found his side door open and clothes were thrown around inside the room.

The homeowner told authorities several items were missing including a laptop, 9mm pistol, ammunition and clothing.

Authorities in Greene County posted a photo asking the public to be on the lookout for a male and female in the Baileyton area that reportedly broke into this victim’s home.

BOLO in the Baileyton Area!!! These two have been on foot in the Baileyton area.Do you recognize these thieves that… Posted by Greene County TN Criminal Investigations Department on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

The department also posted the photos below of the reported suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. C. Michelle Holt at 423-798-1800.