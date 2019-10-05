Authorities searching for missing senior in Watauga area

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials in Carter County are searching for a missing elderly woman, last seen around 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Watauga Fire Department, a woman by the name of Phyllis has been missing from Cripple Creek Rd since Saturday morning.

She is described as being 5’8″ and 155 pounds.

Phyllis has sandy blonde hair and is in her late sixties.

She could possibly be wearing black pants, silver shoes and a purple shirt.

There are currently no organized searches at this time, but if you are aware of her location, you are urged to call 911.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.