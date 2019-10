ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are asking for your help finding a missing teenager.

Erwin police are trying to locate 13-year-old Jasmine L. Holloway.

Holloway was last seen Monday evening in Elizabethton at the covered bridge and was wearing black boots, black leggings, a gray “Erwin Aluminum” shirt, and a mint green Adidas pullover.

Police say she is 5′ 3″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on her possible location is asked to call Erwin police at 423-743-1870.