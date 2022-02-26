CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a man that police say has been missing for weeks.

According to a Facebook post from CCSO, Cody Birchfield was reported missing early February. Birchfield was last seen in Elizabethton, the post says, and investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

The post does not state Birchfield’s description, but his photo can be found below:

Photo: Carter County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on Birchfield’s whereabouts or condition is encouraged to call 423-542-1845.