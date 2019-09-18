Authorities searching for man wanted in Scott County, Va. burglary

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Authorities in Southwest Virginia are searching for a man wanted for burglary and grand larceny after more than $14,000 worth of firearms and ammunition was reportedly stolen from a home.

According to a release, officials in Scott County and Weber City responded to a report of a possible burglary in the Yuma area of Scott County on September 13th.

The suspect in this case, Joseph Daniel Hunt, reportedly texted his girlfriend as authorities outlined in their report, “On arrival, the resident revealed a text message she had received from her boyfriend, Joseph Hunt. The content of the text indicated that Hunt had used her car to commit a burglary, and he then dumped her car at a location in Kingsport, TN.”

Authorities eventually found the victim of this reported burglary and discovered more than $14,000 worth of firearms and ammunition had been stolen.

Source: Scott County, Va. Sheriff’s Office

A tip led investigators to Washington County, Tennessee. That’s where authorities recovered all of the firearms and ammunition.

Now law enforcement is searching for Joseph Hunt. He is charged with burglary and grand larceny.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scott County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office.