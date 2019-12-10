Authorities searching for suspect after Washington County, Va. pursuit

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police are searching for a suspect following a pursuit in Washington County, Virginia.

Sheriff Fred Newman says police are currently searching in the area of Rivermont Drive near Isaac Lane.

According to Newman, a 2007 Toyota Camry that was reported stolen was spotted Monday evening in the area of East Abingdon.

A police pursuit began shortly before 7 p.m. near the Abingdon Cinemall and ended when the suspect crashed on Rivermont Drive after traveling toward Damasus on Highway 58 and hitting spike strips, according to Newman.

The sheriff says the suspect ran from the car and may be armed with a handgun.

