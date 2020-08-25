Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after pursuit in Bristol & Washington Co., Va.

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities are searching for a man considered to be “armed and dangerous” after a vehicle pursuit began in Washington County, Virginia and ended in Bristol, Tennessee.

According to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted Trevis Dion Lightfoot, 27 of Glade Spring, at the exit 19 Shell gas station on Monday.

The sheriff’s office says Lightfoot was wanted on felony charges from Bristol, Virginia.

“Deputies attempted to make contact with Lightfoot while he was out of the vehicle at which time he fled on foot out of the Shell station,” Sheriff Blake Andis said in a news release. “Deputies pursued Lightfoot in a foot pursuit through a field on Maringo Road.”

Andis said Lightfoot continued through several open fields to Regal Drive.

“A farmer was cutting hay where Lightfoot then stole the farmers white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck,” the sheriff said. “Lightfoot then began a vehicle pursuit with multiple law enforcement agencies involved.”

The pursuit went through Abingdon, down Interstate 81, Jonesboro Road, and into Bristol, Tennessee.

“Due to the nature of the offenses committed during the pursuit, outstanding felony charges, and Lighfoot’s history of carrying multiple firearms, body amour, and narcotics trafficking the case has been adopted by the U.S. Marshal Service,” Andis said.

Lightfoot was pursued by Sullivan County and Bristol, Tennessee authorities until his vehicle became disable and another foot pursuit ensued.

Canine officers tracked the area but were unable to locate the suspect, according to Andis.

The sheriff said Lightfoot should be considered “armed and dangerous.” Anyone who spots him is asked to stay inside and call 911.

Lightfoot is facing additional charges, including felony eluding and felony grand larceny of an automobile.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.