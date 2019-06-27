Authorities search New River area for missing 57-year-old woman

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia has spent the majority of the night searching for someone who disappeared while tubing on an area river.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, they are asking people near the New River Campground to be on the lookout for a 57-year-old woman floating on a blue and white tube on the New River.

Special attention Grayson Residents along the New River between New River Camp Ground at NC VA line and the Veterans…Posted by Grayson County Sheriff’s Office-Virginia on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

They say she was wearing a pink top and blue bottoms.

She was last seen near the North Carolina and Virginia state line.

The post says she cannot swim.

The tube she was on has since been found, but she has not been located.

Update from Grayson County Sheriff Richard Vaughan. Members of GCSO, VSP, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Dept of…Posted by Grayson County Sheriff’s Office-Virginia on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple other agencies, will continue their search this morning.

According to one of the posts, helicopters have been used in the search.