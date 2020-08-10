Authorities search for missing man in Yancey County, North Carolina last seen at end of July

YANCEY COUNTY, NC. (WJHL) – Authorities in Yancey County, North Carolina are looking for a man they say may have been last seen near the Black Mountain Campground on July 31.

According to a post from the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old David Ogle is classified as a missing person.

The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says Ogle was last seen possibly wearing a blue t-shirt with text saying “UP NORTH” on it and red and white running shoes.

If you have any information on Ogle’s whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at (828) 682-2124.