UPDATE: Authorities locate all missing hikers at Devil’s Bathtub safely

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities have located all of the missing West Virginia hikers in the Devil’s Bathtub area.

According to a post from the Fort Blackmore Volunteer Fire Department, all of the hikers were found and are safe.

Scott County officials say VSP Medflight had initially located the hikers after seeing them wave their flashlights for rescue.

A press release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that all four hikers were found safe and uninjured at 7:39 a.m.

PREVIOUS STORY —————————————————————————–

Virginia authorities are now working to rescue four missing hikers in the Devil’s Bathtub area.

According to a Facebook post from the Fort Blackmore Volunteer Fire Department, members of the Fort Blackmore Fire Department, Duffield Fire and Rescue, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police Medflight aided in the search for four missing hikers.

Scott County Dispatch confirmed that one of the missing hikers is an 11-year-old child.

The hikers had last been heard from Tuesday.

In a comment below the post, the fire department said some hikers had been found on the trail by Medflight.

Rescue squad members were said to be on foot on their way to the hikers’ location.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 on-air and online for updates.