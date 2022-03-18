SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A deadly shooting that involved a couple in Saltville was found to have been self-defense, according to a release from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

On Jan. 17, Smyth County deputies, Saltville and Chilhowie officers arrived at a home on Robert’s Chapel Road early in the morning in response to a shooting call, where they found a man who had died from a gunshot wound. The SCSO on Friday, March 18 identified the man as James McCloud.

Police determined the domestic violence survivor fired a single shot from a handgun after McCloud had become physical, killing McCloud. An investigation revealed McCloud’s blood-alcohol content had been nearly three times the legal limit, and authorities noted a history of domestic violence in Alabama.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke performed an autopsy on McCloud’s body. Police presented evidence to the Smyth County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, which declined prosecution.

Initial reports from the Jan. 17 incident stated that no charges were placed, and investigators on Friday confirmed that the findings aligned with self-defense. No further information was released.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-SAFE (7233), which is available 24/7. The website with additional resources is available by clicking here.