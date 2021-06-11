Authorities release new details on missing Jonesborough man

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities released new information Friday about a missing Jonesborough man.

Nicholas Rios Todd, 33 of Jonesborough, has been missing since June 2.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Todd left a family member’s home on Pecan Wood Drive around 9:45 a.m. and a surveillance camera captured his vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 11E in Limestone near the Washington County-Greene County line around 9:54 a.m. on the day he went missing.

The sheriff’s office says he was supposed to be at work in Greeneville at 11 a.m. but he never showed up.

“Investigators with both the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office have conducted extensive searches along Highway 11E, and as of this date, no evidence relating to the disappearance has been found,” the sheriff’s office stated in a release Friday. “Investigators have also closely monitored Todd’s bank account and phone activity and there has been no activity since the date of his disappearance.”

Investigators are concerned about Todd’s welfare due to the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

He is about 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and was last seen driving a light gold 2007 Hyundai Sonata with Tennessee license plate 9J7-6X1.

Anyone who has seen Todd’s vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on Todd’s whereabouts to call investigators at 423-788-1414.