Authorities: Man robs 65-year-old woman, hits her with handgun

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Authorities with the Scott County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man accused of robbing a woman after hitting her in the side of the face with a handgun.

Deputies said deputies responded to the incident on Spring Valley Circle just before noon on Tuesday.

That’s where a 65-year-old woman was leaving a friend’s house when it was reported a man wearing dark clothing and a face mask, also armed with a handgun, grabbed her purse.

The woman, who hasn’t been identified, reportedly struggled to get her purse back when she was hit in the right side of the face and neck with that handgun.

According to the victim, there was, “a large sum of money and her prescription medication” inside that purse.

The suspect, identified as Torri L. Sledge, was found inside a home on that same street. Authorities said, “The purse along with the clothing that Mr. Sledge was wearing at the time of the robbery were located in the woods behind this residence.”

Sledge is now facing multiple charges including Robbery/Residence, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Remove/Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm.

Sledge is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Duffield facility.

No bond has been set as he awaits a court appearance.

No further information was immediately available.